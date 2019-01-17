SMH: Brooklyn Bishop Allegedly Admits To Raping 9-Year-Old Daughter In Church

Church Bishop Arrested For Raping His Own Daughter

Mathew Gibson, whose father, Ben T. Gibson, is the head of Progressive Baptist Church in Brownsville, is accused of raping his own daughter between 2013 and 2017 when she visited on the weekends, police sources confirmed with The New York Post.

The girl, now 14, kept quiet about what was happening — but recently told her brother, who is her legal guardian. He immediately went to police. The teen told police that Gibson would abuse her in various rooms inside the church.

Gibson, 44, was arrested last Thursday around 5:50 p.m. at an East New York homeless shelter at Forbell Street and Conduit Boulevard where he’d been living. Gibson is charged with sexual abuse of a child, incest and child endangerment. He is being held on $10,000 bail with another court date on Tuesday.

According to Myia Maples, the wife of the alleged victim’s brother, Gibson had been working in the church as a bishop. In a now viral Facebook post, the unsettled wife came to tears, asking for help from viewers. She says she wants the church to be shut down and treated as a crime scene. Myia also says that for years, after the victim’s mother died, her husband has been going through the court system to get the father’s rights revoked after they both suspected him of physically abusing the teen.

She says the news of the alleged abuse was shocking. The teen blurted it out one day after confiding in her brother about her dislike for boys at school. She also says she has the father’s confession to the sexual assaults against his daughter on tape.

Myia Maples is determined to get the church shut down as they seek justice for the unnamed young woman.

