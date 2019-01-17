Hide Ya Husband (Or Wife): Pettiest Reactions To Alicia Keys Hosting The 2019 Grammys

“Here to present the Grammy for Album of the Year..”pic.twitter.com/wLNqo0MQO6 — I'm feeling you and have unlocked my private pics (@liamlestat) January 15, 2019

Hilariously Petty Reactions To A. Keys Hosting The Grammys

That awkward yet hilarious moment when 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is announced as this year’s Grammys host and no one cares. OK, we’re lying. A few people cared–oh, and her fans too–while everyone else tweeted hilariously petty reactions that we happily collected for you.

Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys ? pic.twitter.com/kJe2WXV3Od — Marshé (@ShayOntheBeat_) January 15, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Alicia Keys hosting the 2019 Grammys on the flip.