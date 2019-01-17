Hide Ya Husband (Or Wife): Pettiest Reactions To Alicia Keys Hosting The 2019 Grammys
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Petty Reactions To A. Keys Hosting The Grammys
That awkward yet hilarious moment when 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is announced as this year’s Grammys host and no one cares. OK, we’re lying. A few people cared–oh, and her fans too–while everyone else tweeted hilariously petty reactions that we happily collected for you.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Alicia Keys hosting the 2019 Grammys on the flip.
