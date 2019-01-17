In White Folks News: ‘Jackass’ Steve-O Admits He Once Snorted Cocaine Mixed With HIV-Positive Blood [Video]

Steve-O Says He Snorted Cocaine Mixed With HIV-Positive Blood

We’re almost positive that this is NOT the type of “white boy wasted” that Plies rhapsodized about with Gucci Mane.

During an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger Jackass alum Steve-O recounted a story about how “desperate and pathetic” his addiction to drugs was at one point in his life.

“This one time when I showed up and uh, he was in his bedroom passed out. I couldn’t wake him up. Over at the table, where he would weigh out all of his drugs, there was, uh, ya know, a very noticeable residue of cocaine.”

What he did next is as disturbing as it is unimaginable. Press play below to hear the story.

Drugs are bad, m’kay?