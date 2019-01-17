Yikes: CNN’s Areva Martin Embarrasses Herself Telling Black Man He Has “White Privilege” [Video]

Areva Martin Accuses Black Man Of Having White Privilege

Over the years we’ve seen our fair share of white people who can’t tell Black people apart, but never have we seen an incident quite like this.

Enter CNN analyst Areva Martin who hosts a radio program on conservative station SiriusFM Patriot. Tuesday she had Fox News talking head David Webb, a Black man, on to discuss whether experience or skin color was more important in getting hired for a job. Here’s a portion of the convo via NewsHub.

“I’ve chosen to cross different parts of the media world, done that work so that I’m qualified to be in each one,” said Mr Webb. “I never considered color the issue, I considered my qualifications the issue.”

At this point, Areva stepped into a steaming pile of s#!t that she just couldn’t shake off. Press play below to hear what happened next…

*Jay-Z “yikes, this is awkward”.gif*

It be ya own people.