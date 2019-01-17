Stephan James Talks Being On ‘Degrassi,’ Tweets From Oprah & More In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Interview

He Dishes On Things You Might Not Have Known About The Actor

Stephan James is continuing his rise to stardom with his emotional lead in If Beale Street Could Talk as well as a roll in the Julia Roberts Amazon series Homecoming.

But if you think James is just entering the game, you got it completely wrong. The 25-year-old has been gracing screens since a teen in Degrassi. Watch the actor explain his creative roots and more in the clip below!