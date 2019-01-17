Puppy Preciousness: Tituss Burgess Plays With Puppies And Talks ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ [Video]

Tituss Burgess Plays With Puppies And Answers Fan Questions

Tituss Burgess is not only known for his roles in shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock–but he’s pure meme gold.

He stopped by Buzzfeed recently to answer some fan questions and play with puppies, and the preciousness that resulted is out of this world. What’s Tituss’ dream role? Who would play him in a movie about his life? How does he feel about the rest of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cast?

Find out the answers to those questions and more by checking out the hilarious interview below: