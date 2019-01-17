Sicko: New York Man Says 11-Year Old Girl Got Pregnant From His Clothes [Video]

33-year old Robert Cronin is currently behind bars and facing sexual assault charges after police say he impregnated an 11-year old girl. Cronin, from upstate New York, doesn’t deny that the new born baby is his, but claims the young girl became pregnant after coming in contact with clothing he had used while masturbating.

WTEN-TV News reports,

Police in Niskayuna, about 20 miles northwest of Albany, arrested and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child and felony predatory sexual assault against a child younger than 13. Cronin, who has five children with his fiancée, was being held at Schenectady County Jail without bail.

Police say that both the young girl and her baby are safe and taken care of. SMH.