Behind The Scenes: Normani Tells The Story Of Creating “Waves” With 6LACK [Video]

Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Press Room

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Normani Talks About Her Recent Collaboration With 6LACK

Normani sat down with the people over at Billboard to share the story behind her collaboration with 6LACK. While talking “Waves,” the singer explains what her favorite lyric from the song is, who the first person she played the song for was, and much much more.

Check out the video below to hear some behind-the-scenes details from the making of the track.

