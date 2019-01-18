Coooorrect: Stalley’s Empathy Display On ‘I Don’t See’ Single Sets Tone For Forthcoming ‘Human’ EP [Listen]

New Stalley “I Don’t See” Sets The Tone For Upcoming ‘Human’ EP, Releasing February 1st

Rapper Stalley has been grinding in the music space for a minute and now he’s back to bearing his ‘Human’ emotions. The midwest born, but NYC made songwriter is set to release another EP called ‘Human’ on February 1st. With Billboard, Stalley discussed his inspiration behind telling stories in music that revolve around humanity.

There’s a lot you talk about on this EP, mostly stories that revolve around your humanity. Do you feel it is imperative for rappers to be in touch with that human side, and for their fans to see that? Yes, it’s very important. I think that especially now, we get so lost in the celebrity and being famous more than we do the art. Now, the more famous and popular you are, then you can be whatever you want to be — you can choose, almost. You got 500,000 followers and when that number keeps going up, you can call yourself a fashion designer or anything. You can make up whatever you want to make up because you have the following to sell them anything. I think people really do lose touch with their human side.

A rapper with some empathy! In his single from the EP “Human”, “I Don’t See”, Stalley rhymes about reaching his destiny despite the negativity. Hit play to check it.

