Twitter Can’t Stop Debating #LHHMIA’s Most Dramatic Storyline: Did Shay FINALLY Fix Her Damn Wigs?

Shays’ Wig Is The LHHMIA Drama

If you recall, the biggest story of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami last year besides Amara La Negra was the status of Shay’s wig. She got continuously dragged for the dusty crustiness of her wig situation. Now, she’s vowed to fix it…but the results are mixed. One thing is certain: her wig at least looks better than new nemesis Joy, who she is fighting Pleasure P over.

Still, is her wig an ashy mess or is it revived like a synthetic Lazarus?

Shay is pretty but the wig gotta go #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/fPgktzRfSg — Kat (@Katheri51833189) January 17, 2019

Let Twitter tell it…