Oh Word? You’ll Never Guess Which Vanilla King Actor Leaves Regina King PARCHED [Video]

A Veteran Actor Sparks The Flames In Regina King

This week, Regina King stopped past Jimmy Kimmel to bask in her much deserved award recognition.

The If Beale Street Could Talk star talked about her ceremony experiences and things got surprising when she revealed her top man crush.

The 43-year-old said she rarely gets star struck, but there’s one grey peppered Vanilla King who will get her braids in a lock…

Veteran actor and Western star Sam Elliott.

Find out why this man puts a sizzle in Regina’s spirit in the clip below starting at 4:43!