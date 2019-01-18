WELP! Cheezit Colored ‘Chief’ Reportedly Told Cohen To Lie To Congress About The Moscow Tower Project

“Take This Quiz To See Which Misspelled Trump Word You Are—J/K, He Might Go To Jail Though!”—Buzzfeed

Trump Reportedly Told Cohen To Lie To Congress About Moscow Tower Project

Impeachment impending? Let us pray!

BuzzFeedNews dropped a shocking report Thursday that’s damning to y’alls lil Cheezit colored cretin.

In it, BuzzFeed reporters allege that Trump directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Buzzfeed cites two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.

They add that Cheeo allegedly supported Cohen’s plan to visit Russia during the presidential campaign in order to personally meet President Vladimir Putin and jump-start the tower negotiations.

They allege also that Cheeto’s children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. were also WELL aware and received “regular, detailed updates about the real estate development from Cohen, whom they put in charge of the project.”

Mueller is allegedly well versed in the matter and it seems like “Individual 1” is on borrowed time.

“Special counsel Robert Mueller noted that Cohen’s false claim that the project ended in January 2016 was an attempt to “minimize links between the Moscow Project and Individual 1” — widely understood to be Trump — “in hopes of limiting the ongoing Russia investigations.” Now the two sources have told BuzzFeed News that Cohen also told the special counsel that after the election, the president personally instructed him to lie — by claiming that negotiations ended months earlier than they actually did — in order to obscure Trump’s involvement.”

The whole thing is glorious and worth a read. Check it out here.

Buzzfeed’s report is causing a stir in Congress and the House Judiciary Democrats are promising to investigate the allegations further.

We know that the President has engaged in a long pattern of obstruction. Directing a subordinate to lie to Congress is a federal crime. The @HouseJudiciary Committee’s job is to get to the bottom of it, and we will do that work. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 18, 2019

Trump is, of course, denying any wrongdoing and hinting that Cohen lied to reduce his jail time. Cohen will publicly testify to the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7 after pleading guilty to federal criminal charges.

Kevin Corke, @FoxNews “Don’t forget, Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud, and as recently as this week, the Wall Street Journal has suggested that he may have stolen tens of thousands of dollars….” Lying to reduce his jail time! Watch father-in-law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

Gregg Jarrett: “Mueller’s prosecutors knew the “Dossier” was the product of bias and deception.” It was a Fake, just like so much news coverage in our Country. Nothing but a Witch Hunt, from beginning to end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

HURRY UP MUELLER!!!!