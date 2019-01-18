The Brand Is Back, Baby: Showtime Just Blessed Us With A Poppington Promo For Desus & Mero’s New Show

Desus And Mero Look For Set Decorations In This Brand New Promo

It’s been 84 years since Desus & Mero left VICELAND.

Okay, it’s been like 7 months. But in a world filled with a surplus of terrible Trumpito news and Soulja Boy doing what Soulja Boy does, 7 months is way too long to go without the Bodega Boys and their commentary (yeah, we still have the podcast, but we’re greedy).

Luckily for us, February 21 is quickly approaching and we’ll soon have some weekly visual art from the boys to look forward to every Thursday. In preparation for Desus and Mero’s arrival to their brand new network, Showtime just dropped a sneak-peak promo trailer of the guys decorating their set.

While excitement was already at an all time high, this trailer makes the anticipation–and the brand–stronger than ever. February 21st is still a little over a month away, so let’s hope someone over at Showtime can keep slipping us some sweet previews to hold us over.

T-minus 37 days.