Jesus Take The Wheel: Playboi Carti Convicted Of Trashing Luxury Tour Bus And Assaulting The Driver

Playboi Carti Convicted For February Assault And Bus Damage

Playboi Carti was accused of attacking his tour bus driver and trashing the bus at a Scottish motorway service station in February of 2018. According to the BBC, Carti was just found guilty of both assault and causing damage to the luxury coach bus on January 17. The rapper was fined £800 – £500 for assault and £300 for allegedly damaging one of the driver’s windows.

The site further reports that Carti had previously denied ever assaulting the driver, but did admit to causing damage to the bus. Apparently the entire conflict started after the tour bus stopped working while Playboi Carti and the rest of his 14-member entourage were traveling from Glasgow to London. The driver eventually had to stop the bus so he could get the heating to work and a replacement bus was later sent by.

Alistair MacLeish, who was working as one of the bus drivers at the time, said that he witnessed Carti assaulting the driver of the rapper’s original bus. “I saw things being thrown around the tour bus and then a man ran across and punched the driver on the face, cutting him and knocking his glasses off,” he explained. “It was the accused Carter who had been standing with a group but as two guys tried to restrain him he wriggled past them ran across and punched the driver who stumbled back. The driver did not do anything to him and did not retaliate.”

Carti’s tour managers still maintain that Carti was simply acting in self-defense during the altercation.