Fresher Than Youuuuuu: Deon Cole Lands Spot As The Old Spice Guy

Deon Cole Is The New Old Spice Guy

Congratulations are in order for Deon Cole — the actor and comedian just landed a plum new role — as the Old Spice Guy! The brand’s new campaign reminds us

that “Men Have Skin, Too,” stars Cole doing his best to preserve the all-new Fresher collection after his mate has been putting it to use!

Deon’s first spot debuts on TV THIS Sunday, January 20 during the NFL Conference Championships, but we got to share it a little early with you guys! Check it out below:

Besides Cole, the campaign features actress Gabrielle Dennis, who plays a prominent role in three spots, as well as former NFL star turned actor Thomas Q. Jones and comedian/social media star Keraun Harris who each make cameos in spots going live this February.

The Old Spice Fresher Collection introduces five new scents for anti-perspirant deodorants, deodorants, body washes and shampoos, along with five new body wash benefits, including moisturization and exfoliation. New products include Deep Scrub with Deep Sea Minerals, Exfoliate with Charcoal, Moisturize with Shea Butter, Cooling with Mint and Relax with Lavender — that help guys elevate their grooming regimen. The all-new Fresher Collection also infuses new fresh scents and anti-perspirant/deodorant technology that goes on smooth to combat visible residue, so guys don’t have to worry about white marks on dark shirts.

“We’ve scoured the earth for the world’s best ingredients in our products … AND the perfect Old Spice Guy,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice Associate Brand Director at Procter & Gamble via press release. “We’re ecstatic to welcome Deon, a talented and hilarious comedian and actor to the Old Spice family. Deon’s big personality and quick wit are a perfect fit for the humor that fans love and expect from Old Spice.”

“Growing up using Old Spice was everything to me, so it’s huge to join the world-famous group of Old Spice Guys. Mom, are you reading THIS?” said Deon Cole. “As the newest Old Spice Guy, the first thing I’m sharing is that men have skin, too … and the NEW Fresher Collection delivers real freshness forged with real ingredients that we can call our own. You’re smellcome, man.”

Follow the manliest grooming brand on the planet at: Twitter (@OldSpice), Facebook (Facebook.com/OldSpice), YouTube (YouTube.com/OldSpice) and Instagram (oldspice).