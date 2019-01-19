Black Ink Crew Chicago: Ryan And Charmaine FINALLY Squash Beef And Put The Band Back Together Again [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ryan And Charmaine Apologize To Each Other On Black Ink Crew Chicago
It’s been a long time since Ryan and Charmaine were on good terms. Their beef was both heated, deeply personal, and definitely affected their business interests.
After making peace with Don and Van it was time that Charmaine was given the opportunity for forgiveness as well.
Press play to watch it all unfold.
You know what that is? Growth.
