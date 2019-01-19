Kiss The Rings: Ariana Grande Responds To Folks Hating On Her Translucent Trap Record 

Everyone wanting smoke with Ariana Grande after she dropped her trap-ish single 7 rings. First Princess Nokia accused Ari of ripping off her flow, then 2 Chainz chimed in saying that the visuals to the song are a rip off of his pink trap house.

But Ms. Grande took to Twitter to let folks know that she ain’t the one to be coming for.

shift your attention here. these women are impeccable and they are who you should be talking about. 🖤 love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

She also posted a video on Instagram Live looking pretty unbothered as she high-key gloated about 7 Rings being the number one record all over the world. Wonder what Big Draco thinks about all of this.