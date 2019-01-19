Kiss The Rings: Ariana Grande Responds To Folks Hating On Her Translucent Trap Record
- By Bossip Staff
Everyone wanting smoke with Ariana Grande after she dropped her trap-ish single 7 rings. First Princess Nokia accused Ari of ripping off her flow, then 2 Chainz chimed in saying that the visuals to the song are a rip off of his pink trap house.
But Ms. Grande took to Twitter to let folks know that she ain’t the one to be coming for.
She also posted a video on Instagram Live looking pretty unbothered as she high-key gloated about 7 Rings being the number one record all over the world. Wonder what Big Draco thinks about all of this.
