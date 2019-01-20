Cheeto Offers “Common Sense Compromise” To Democrats To Fund Border Wall & End Government Shutdown [Video]
Trump Offers BS Compromise To End Government Shutdown
According to CNN, Donald Trump launched a new plan to end the government shutdown, offering temporary protection from deportations for some undocumented immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion in wall funding.
The proposal was swiftly rejected by the Democrats, even though it included millions of dollars for humanitarian aid and drug detection technology, and called on Trump to open the government before negotiations on immigration could start.
Trump offered a 3-year reprieve from deportation to undocumented migrants brought to the US as children who are covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and to people from certain nations who qualify for Temporary Protected Status.
“This is a common-sense compromise both parties should embrace,” he said, apparently seeking to portray himself as a deal maker taking the lead in ending the longest government shutdown in history.
