Coach D Hosts Dazzling Red Carpet Viewing Party For Hit Lifetime Show “Bring It!”

Coach D Brings It At Exclusive Atlanta Premiere

Larger-than-life Queen of DD4L Dianna “Coach D” Williams brought her infectious energy and dazzling style to Atlanta’s Aurum Lounge for an exclusive red carpet viewing party celebrating the Season 6 premiere of smash hit show “Bring It!”

Packed with excited fans and cool glow sticks, the spectacular affair exploded with cheers, laugher and good vibes during the all-new episode of Lifetime’s massively successful show-turned-cultural obsession that grows more popular by the 8-count.

If the party looked LIT, it absolutely was, with all the dancing and carrying on you’d expect from a Coach D turn-up

Coach D also added a new book (“Standing in the Shade”) and signature emoji to her impressive list of power moves. Peep the coolest emoji reveal everrrr below.

(We know you watched it multiple times. We did too)

You can follow Coach D’s amazing journey here, purchase her new emoji here and learn more about “Bring It!–the hottest show on TV here.