Coach D Hosts Dazzling Red Carpet Viewing Party For Hit Lifetime Show “Bring It!”
Coach D Brings It At Exclusive Atlanta Premiere
Larger-than-life Queen of DD4L Dianna “Coach D” Williams brought her infectious energy and dazzling style to Atlanta’s Aurum Lounge for an exclusive red carpet viewing party celebrating the Season 6 premiere of smash hit show “Bring It!”
Packed with excited fans and cool glow sticks, the spectacular affair exploded with cheers, laugher and good vibes during the all-new episode of Lifetime’s massively successful show-turned-cultural obsession that grows more popular by the 8-count.
If the party looked LIT, it absolutely was, with all the dancing and carrying on you’d expect from a Coach D turn-up
Coach D also added a new book (“Standing in the Shade”) and signature emoji to her impressive list of power moves. Peep the coolest emoji reveal everrrr below.
BOOM WHO WANT IT!!!! DD4L has its own freaking APP!! Be the first to have access to this amazing app! Get notifications from Coach D herself, prime access information to special events, VIP information that no one else can get first And more!!!!! This app will keep evolving so get yours for 99 cents NOW!!!!!!! “Shout to my partners in crime @eboticons for bringing my vision to life and to @djskillspinz for the track. We are taking DD4L to the top of the APPLE charts so I need y’all to download, share and RATE! The App is $.99 cent until midnight and never again is it that cheap!’ Get it now! #dd4lemojis #eboticons Download it now!! Rate it and share!!! ITS A MOVEMENT!! DD4L!! https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dd4l-emojis/id1448118646?mt=8
(We know you watched it multiple times. We did too)
You can follow Coach D’s amazing journey here, purchase her new emoji here and learn more about “Bring It!–the hottest show on TV here.
