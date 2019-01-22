Every Day Stoopids: Joe Budden Eviscerates “Ugly Trolls” Nedeska & Akademiks Over Their Half-Baked Soulja Boy Interview

Joe Budden Questions Complex’s Motives After “Every Day Struggle” Soulja Boy Interview

Joe Budden has a thesis about a Soulja Boy interview conducted by his former colleagues at Complex.

In his latest podcast episode, Joe said he thinks “Every Day Struggle” just exists to be in a “marketplace”, not contributing anything to culture and names DJ Akademiks and Nadeska as the “ugly trolls” who just perpetuate the vultures at Complex behind their branded hip-hop show. What sparked the critique was how poorly he says they handled their interview with Soulja.

The hosts seemingly mocked the rapper/entrepreneur throughout the interview. Joe was ticked off even further by the audacity of Nadeska saying “we support Black businesses up here.” Joe, from his own account, said Complex has laid off countless Black talent and Rich Antonielloe (CEO of Complex Media) said to him verbatim that he has a “hard time selling ads on a show with Black people”…

Yikes! Sit down!

The other point in the interview that came off foolish was Nadeska asking “why do you have so many businesses?” as Akademiks trolled Soulja’s game console. Hit play at the 35:00 mark to hear Joe’s critiques.

Here is the clip from EDS, in case you missed it:

Big Soulja really out here teaching entrepreneurship. He ain’t making tennis shoes and calling himself Walt Disney .. he making whole video game consoles. pic.twitter.com/W8yOBCWAao — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 17, 2019

Hmmm, is Complex really for or against the culture with this interview? Joe isn’t alone in his critique. As interview clips with EDS and Soulja Boy spread, folks online were similarly disgusted with the way he was handled. Hit the flip to see reactions.