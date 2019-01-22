Colonizer Conspiracy: Di Bleck Pentha Earned 7 Oscar Noms BUT WHERE IS RYAN COOGLER’S BEST DIRECTOR NOD???

i’m so happy with the noms but ryan coogler should’ve been nominated for director pic.twitter.com/JHtdB3ysnG — 𝐭𝐚𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@VIBRANIUMZ) January 22, 2019

Ryan Cooger’s Oscars Snub Sparks Twitter Hysteria

Look, we’re very, very excited about Black Panther‘s SEVEN Oscar nominations that celebrate everything about the iconic cultural obsession EXCEPT super director Ryan Coogler who was SNUBBED yet again for Best Director in a truly baffling moment that shook up Black Twitter.

Me scolding all the academy voters for not giving Ryan Coogler his Best Director nom #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/olKZJXtkkZ — Lauren (@feistymexarican) January 22, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Ryan Coogler’s latest MAJOR SNUB on the flip.