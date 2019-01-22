Colonizer Conspiracy: Di Bleck Pentha Earned 7 Oscar Noms BUT WHERE IS RYAN COOGLER’S BEST DIRECTOR NOD???
- By Bossip Staff
Ryan Cooger’s Oscars Snub Sparks Twitter Hysteria
Look, we’re very, very excited about Black Panther‘s SEVEN Oscar nominations that celebrate everything about the iconic cultural obsession EXCEPT super director Ryan Coogler who was SNUBBED yet again for Best Director in a truly baffling moment that shook up Black Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Ryan Coogler’s latest MAJOR SNUB on the flip.
