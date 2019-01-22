Feeling This Hairstyle? Jackie Christie Chops Off Her Tresses & Rocks An Amber Rose Baldie
Jackie Christie Debuts Bald Head
A longtime “Basketball Wife” has an eggxcellent new look. Jackie Christie’s apparently chopped off her tresses and she’s debuting an Amber Rose style bald head.
“Because Lions don’t play with Sheep,” Jackie captioned a pic of her smooth new look.
No word yet on what prompted Jackie’s new look. One thing we do know however is that Basketball Wives season 8 is back in production. Evelyn Lozada recently confirmed the news on Twitter.
Maybe Jackie will explain her new look on the upcoming season.
View this post on Instagram
Ok #Fitness Buffs! question?! 🦋why do our bodies have to go through a flat booty phaze when getting fit I mean I’m doing my leg lifts etc but it seems to be making my behind shrink..& I always have had a round derrière 😂👀but I’m still grateful for every part of my personal journey tho fr fr✨ 🎥 #loveyourbody 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ @extensionsplus @aloyoga @nike @kayedash @chenoarunningfox #jackiechristie #dougchristie #basketballwives #vh1 #bbwla
YOU tell us; are you feeling this baldie???
