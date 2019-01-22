Feeling This Hairstyle? Jackie Christie Chops Off Her Tresses & Rocks An Amber Rose Baldie

Jackie Christie Debuts Bald Head

A longtime “Basketball Wife” has an eggxcellent new look. Jackie Christie’s apparently chopped off her tresses and she’s debuting an Amber Rose style bald head.

“Because Lions don’t play with Sheep,” Jackie captioned a pic of her smooth new look.

No word yet on what prompted Jackie’s new look. One thing we do know however is that Basketball Wives season 8 is back in production. Evelyn Lozada recently confirmed the news on Twitter.

We start filming this week ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/EaaE0iG5Ig — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) January 15, 2019

Maybe Jackie will explain her new look on the upcoming season.

YOU tell us; are you feeling this baldie???