And Ya Say Chi City: Carmelo Anthony Is Getting Traded To The Chicago Bulls

Carmelo Anthony Is Making His Way To Chicago

The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony (along with some cash) to the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Though a trade to Chicago is surprising, the baller ending his run with Houston is a move almost everybody saw coming anyway.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

The NBA office will not execute the trade today because it's a holiday, league sources tell ESPN. To clear the way for Kenneth Faried to sign and play tonight in Philadelphia, Rockets had to waive to James Nunnally. Trade call on 'Melo will likely be Tuesday. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Because Monday was Martin Luther King Day, the trade won’t yet be made official due to it being a holiday–but things are expected to be made final by Tuesday. Wojnarowski also clarified that the reason the Rockets wanted to make this move is that they were hoping to clear a roster spot for Kenneth Faried, a player who recently had his contract bought out by the Nets:

As we mentioned before, Carmelo Anthony making his way to the Chicago Bulls isn’t a move a lot of people were expecting. But even though his trade to the Windy City is expected to be made final today, ans shouldn’t expect him to actually play any games there. Woj later added that Melo will never play for Chicago because they’re expected to immediately release him.

If he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent, which will hopefully intrigue other teams on the league looking for a new addition.

Anthony won't play a game for the Bulls, league source tells ESPN. He will be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

According to Woj, the Bulls may wait until the league’s trade deadline (February 7) to officially waive Anthony, but he isn’t going to be wearing a Chicago uniform regardless. Wojnarowski is putting his bets on the Lakers as a potential destination should they be able to clear space on their roster–which people have been heavily teasing since LeBron went West last year.

Sources: The Lakers maintain interest in Anthony, but do not want to waive a guaranteed player to create a roster spot for him, league sources tell ESPN. If a roster spot eventually opens with LA, yes, the Lakers are a possible destination for Anthony. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Though Melo was always highly regarded when he was a member of the Knicks, he has not played for his current team Houston since November of 2018.