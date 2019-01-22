Forever Flockas: Waka And Tammy Renew Their Vows With Marvelous Mexico Wedding

Some strong black matrimony-dom…

Waka And Tammy Renew Their Vows

Welp, it looks like the marriage boot camp worked!

Five years after tying the knot without a wedding ceremony, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have renewed their vows. The forever Flockas traveled to Mexico for a dream destination wedding attended by family and friends.

According to Tammy, they both agreed to have a traditional ceremony if they reached the five-year mark of marriage.

“I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” Tammy, 32, told PEOPLE. “Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

Now that’s sweet.

Waka also told PEOPLE how they met and said he had to hold her purse hostage so she’d speak with him.

“Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm,” the rapper, 32, told PEOPLE. “I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine. I never knew what love was until I met Tammy,” Flocka continued. “Today I am giving her a dream wedding that she always wanted.”

During their ceremony, Tammy wore a 2018 Zuhair Murad dress.

She was also given a 5-carat diamond ring and Waka sweetly gave their daughter Charlie a smaller version with a pink diamond.

For her reception, Tammy wore a Charbel Zoe couture gown that highlighted her copious curves. J. Lo previously wore another version of the gown on a red carpet.

Congrats Waka and Tammy! Tammy’s been adamant that Waka’s a changed man and it looks like she’s right!

See more of their extravagant destination wedding on the flip.