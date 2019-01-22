Pure Comedy: Takeoff Takes BuzzFeed’s “Which Migos Rapper Are You?” Quiz [Video]

Takeoff Finds Out Which Migo He Really Is With Buzzfeed

Everyone who is a fan of the Migos has their favorite Migo…but what if the members of the Migos aren’t really who we all think they are?

Takeoff stopped by to visit the people over at BuzzFeed and take his very first BuzzFeed quiz, so it’s only right he took that opportunity to find out which member of the Migos he really is. Will answering questions about his favorite Culture II single and his ideal beach vacation result in a confirmation of his identity? Or something else completely?