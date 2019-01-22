Invasion Of Caucasity: Cardi B Claps Back At Conservative Caw-Caw Stephanie Hamill Over “Twerk” Video Critique

Cardi B Responds To Republican Critic Over “Twerk” Video

Cardi B is not here for Republicans condescending rhetoric to her political analysis and neither are we.

Ever since Belcalis went cable news viral for her thoughts on the #TrumpShutdown and the bum a$$ border wall, right-wing racists and radicals have been flooding her mentions to chastise her. Being that hypocritical GOPers and MAGAs like nothing more than to grandstand about values while fiercely pledging fidelity to Donald Trump, people like the bucket of spoiled imitation crab meat that is Stephanie Hamill rear their ugly heads to pile on.

Rather than attack Cardi’s politics, Stephanie opted to essentially attack Cardi’s body by using the City Girls “Twerk” video as an argument that women making free choices about their clothing or lack thereof is counter to the #MeToo movement. Stephanie thinks that naked women dancing is somehow a precursor to rape and sexual harassment.

Stephanie isn’t very smart. Cardi is though…

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Clearly, Belcalis is fed the f**k up.

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Political Cardi dragging these buffoonish Becky Birkenstocks is the energy all 2019.

