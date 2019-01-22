Invasion Of Caucasity: Cardi B Claps Back At Conservative Caw-Caw Stephanie Hamill Over “Twerk” Video Critique
Cardi B Responds To Republican Critic Over “Twerk” Video
Cardi B is not here for Republicans condescending rhetoric to her political analysis and neither are we.
Ever since Belcalis went cable news viral for her thoughts on the #TrumpShutdown and the bum a$$ border wall, right-wing racists and radicals have been flooding her mentions to chastise her. Being that hypocritical GOPers and MAGAs like nothing more than to grandstand about values while fiercely pledging fidelity to Donald Trump, people like the bucket of spoiled imitation crab meat that is Stephanie Hamill rear their ugly heads to pile on.
Rather than attack Cardi’s politics, Stephanie opted to essentially attack Cardi’s body by using the City Girls “Twerk” video as an argument that women making free choices about their clothing or lack thereof is counter to the #MeToo movement. Stephanie thinks that naked women dancing is somehow a precursor to rape and sexual harassment.
Stephanie isn’t very smart. Cardi is though…
Clearly, Belcalis is fed the f**k up.
Political Cardi dragging these buffoonish Becky Birkenstocks is the energy all 2019.
If you agree that “no means no”, then why the hell you bring up #MeToo in the first damn place? SMFH.
That’s all she had to do, but nooooo…smh.
No s#!t, Sherlock.
That part.
