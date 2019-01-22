Weird Flex, But OK: 2Pac’s Pornographic Prison Drawings Have Been Sold For $21K At Auction

2Pac’s Drawings And Letter To Girlfriend Sold At Auction

Some erotic drawings done by the one and only Tupac Shakur have been sold for over $21,000 at auction, according to reports from TMZ.

The erotic drawings depict Pac and his then-girlfriend Desiree Smith doing the nasty on a couch, accompanied by the words “Missing You Deeply,” and “forever with love.”

These drawings officially went up for sale on December 24 by Steiner Auctions, where they reportedly received a total of 10 bids. The envelope and card were created while the rapper was incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York in 1995. You can check out the NSFW drawings for yourself here.

TMZ reports that the artwork sold for $21,156, and the winning bid went to a man in his 60s. Pac’s art also included a hand-decorated envelope and love letter to Desiree along with the graphic drawing.

Though this new piece is undoubtedly more colorful than the others, this sure isn’t the first time Tupac’s artwork–courtesy of his estate–has been offered to the auction block.

Back in November of last year, two letters the rapper wrote to his high school love interest were open for bidding. Both letters were addressed to a young woman by the name of Averel, written while Pac was a student at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore. Averel reportedly sold the letters herself to the auction house Moments in Time.

