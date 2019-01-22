Stompin’ Out The Haters: ‘The Hate U Give’ Inspires Custom Air Force 1’s [Photos]

‘The Hate U Give’ Movie Inspires Custom Kicks

One of our favorite film’s of the year, ‘The Hate U Give’ lands on Blu-Ray and DVD today and in celebration of the film we wanted to share these new kicks. Some of the talent have created customized Air Force 1 sneakers on behalf of the film. Check out the designs created for Amandla Stenberg, Angie Thomas, Russell Hornsby and George Tillman below.

Amandla inspired these…

The kicks are part of the “I Speak For” campaign which tells a message on behalf of the film. Each unique pair of Air Force 1’s includes a visual message and is inspired by each cast member – designed by a sneaker artist.

These were inspired by director George Tillman

Russell Hornsby inspired these colorful ones.

And “The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas inspired these two pairs!

The Hate U Give is now on digital and Blu-Ray/DVD — so if you haven’t seen it, go check it out!

Based on the novel by Angie Thomas, THE HATE U GIVE is a story about what happens when a young girl witnesses the shooting of her childhood friend at the hands of a police officer. Taking on pressure from all angles of the community, she must discover her voice and stand up for what’s right.