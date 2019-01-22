Gone Too Soon: Comedian Kevin Barnett Dead At 32
- By Bossip Staff
Kevin Barnett Dead At 32
Rel show co-creator and comedian Kevin Barnett has died at just 32-years old. Reports say Barnett was vacationing in Mexico at the time of his death, but the cause is still unknown.
The Broad City writer was beloved and respected by so many of his comedy colleagues.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Barnett family. He will be greatly missed.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.