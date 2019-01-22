Gone Too Soon: Comedian Kevin Barnett Dead At 32 

Kevin Barnett Dead At 32

Rel show co-creator and comedian Kevin Barnett has died at just 32-years old. Reports say Barnett was vacationing in Mexico at the time of his death, but the cause is still unknown.

The Broad City writer was beloved and respected by so many of his comedy colleagues.

I’m at a loss for words hearing about Kevin Barnett… We went to college together and both moved out to LA to pursue the dream. Rest in paradise brother 🙏🏾❤️ — King Bach (@KingBach) January 22, 2019

Rest In Peace Kevin Barnett. Too young, just too, too young…

Kevin Barnett Dies: Comedian Passes Away Tragically at 32 – https://t.co/p4ppGL1VsW https://t.co/UJcWrCb6s0 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 22, 2019

RIP Kevin Barnett. I love you man, and you were walking proof that real niggas could dress up as wolverine or even Devil May Cry and not be labeled the “Black Version” of that character. Still can’t believe you’re gone. This hit home. Fuck.💔 pic.twitter.com/KGE3r5BbwI — TOO WOKE is Out Now! (@noredavis) January 22, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Barnett family. He will be greatly missed.