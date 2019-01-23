Kimora Lee Simmons Allegedly Hand Delivered A Fade At The FedEx Store Over The Last Parking Spot

Kimora Lee Simons Delivers The Fade Over A Parking Spot

According to TMZ, Kimora Lee Simmons is in a little hot water after she reportedly got into a tussle over the last parking spot.

Kimora allegedly went to war with another driver over a parking spot and it ended with cops being called. During the altercation Simmons got into a dispute with a woman last week in a FedEx store parking lot and the two ladies were arguing over a spot and shoved each other before Kimora took off.

The cops were called by the other woman, and she reportedly filed a battery report against Kimora. Not wanting to be outdone, Simmons contacted police and filed one of her own against the lady.

Police are reportedly analyzing the surveillance footage at the scene and investigating the issue.