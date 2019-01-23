Matrimony-dom Or Nah: Kylie May Have Just Confirmed Her Secret Astro-Marriage With Travis Scott

Fans Are Convinced That Kylie & Travis Secretly Tied The Knot

Kylie may have just confirmed what all her fans have been speculating for months, that she may be already married to rap-star Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old dropped an Instagram photo with that included the Spanish caption: “extraño a mi esposo,” which translates to “I miss my husband.” There’s been speculation surrounding the couple for months now that the two have been hitched, but theres been no real concrete evidence. But it looks like the young parents have already made their family officialy-official and tied the knot.

Kylie referring to Scott as her “husband” could all be for play-play, but if the rumors are true, congrats to them!