Why Lie?! Gina Rodriguez Reimagined Her Dad’s Melanin To Refute Anti-Black Criticism & Got Dragged To A Dumpster

She doesn’t even go here!

Gina Rodriguez Said Her Dad Is Dark Skinned And Black Twitter Is Dragging Her

Gina, what are you doing??? After shedding tears on Sway In The Morning, Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez is getting dragged for refuting anti-black criticism with “my dad is dad dark-skinned” — when he clearly isn’t.

Previously, Gina Rodriguez faced backlash after insisting that the pay gap in Hollywood hurt Latina women more than any other race during a round table discussion in November 2018.

“I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it, right? Where white women get paid more than black women, black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s like a very scary space to step into.” said Rodriguez.

Folks were quick to correct her, pointing out that the highest paid actress at the time was Latina, Sofia Vergara. She was also called out by fans online for steering the conversation away from Black women, like here:

gina rodriguez can’t even stand to hear someone say “black women” pic.twitter.com/8d1gRBg0ri — power on (@diligenda) November 23, 2018

Now in a recent interview with Sway, Gina broke down into crocodile TEARS when asked about it. She wept about being labeled ‘anti-black’ and instead of owning her statement as false and admitting to speaking out of turn she LIED about her dad being a dark-skinned man. WHERE THEY DO THAT AT?! It’s at the 13: 00-minute mark below, but here’s the quote:

The Black community was the only community I looked towards growing up. We didn’t have many Latino shows, the Black community made me feel like I was seen. To get anti-black is like saying I’m anti-family. My father is dark-skinned, he’s afro-latino. My cousins — Puerto Ricans are African, Taino, and Spaniard. So It’s devastating to me.

Does this man look dark-skinned to you???

Gina Rodriguez said her dad is dark skin sis he look like Ernesto De La Cruz pic.twitter.com/8owwrQ7ugE — Brittany Chavez (@britchavez) January 23, 2019

Unfortunately, Gina didn’t want the negative label BUT, Black Twitter has other plans. She is still getting dragged over this. Hit the flip to see!