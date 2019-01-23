Vince Staples Sits Down With Snoop Dogg To Talk Everything LBC At ComplexCon [Video]

Vince Staples And Snoop Dogg Discuss Their Long Beach Roots

Though the slew of rappers we all know and love from Southern California mostly hail from places in the Los Angeles area like Compton, Vince Staples and Snoop Dogg both want you to know Long Beach is a totally separate entity–I mean, it does take 45 minutes to get from one to the other.

With that being said, both rappers’ LBC roots are important to their identities both as people and as artists, which they came together to discuss at a ComplexCon(versations) panel. Check out the full video to see them discuss hip hop, their different entertainment avenues, and what makes the people from Long Beach grow up so tolerant.