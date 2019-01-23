Chicago Judge Shuts Down Part Of R. Kelly’s Shady Studio-Warehouse-Condo, “Someone Is Living There”

R. Kelly’s Studio Warehouse Ordered Partially Shut Down By Judge

R. Kelly is going to get what’s coming to him one way or another.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the studio that was featured in the Twitter-melting docuseries Surviving R. Kelly has been shut down partially and limited to restricted hours. Cook County Judge Patrice Ball-Reed ordered that the second floor of the building be shut down entirely for numerous code violations. Additionally, the facility can only be used to record music between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

“It looks like people are living there, and that’s not good,” Ball-Reed said. “Someone is living there.”

The judge could have shut down the entire building because records show that the permits necessary to build a recording studio were not obtained either. Kelly & co. have until Feb. 7 to make the proper repairs to meet code prior to the next hearing. What the city inspectors found in the converted residential area sounds disgusting:

Among those violations were a host of fire hazards, a failure to maintain the integrity of the building’s walls, as well as two bathtubs without drain plugs that had collected “waste and over flows.”

We’re not sure what will be the final undoing of Robert Kelly, but it’s coming. Fast.