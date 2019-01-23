R.I.P: Mac Miller Gets A Huge Mural In Los Angeles For His Birthday

Venice Artist Honors Mac Miller With A Huge Mural

An artist based in Venice, California paid tribute to the late Mac Miller with an absolutely huge mural of the rapper playing the piano. The piece by Gustavo Zermeño, Jr. features Malcom looking out at everyone who passes by alongside an image of his famously tattooed hands floating over piano keys.

Zermeño explained his tribute to Mac saying that he had a particularly profound impact on his life in a post to Instagram once the mural was finished.

“On the inside, I’m outside, All the time! Music is a big part of my life but Mac’s music is on a whole nother level for me,” the artist wrote. “Thank you to everyone that helped make this project happen! It feels amazing to be able to create things I love and truly believe in.”

The mural went up to honor and celebrate Mac’s birthday. In doing this mural, Zermeño joined artists like Thundercat and Ariana Grande in paying tribute to Miller following his passing–but his huge art installation definitely takes the cake.

Zermeño is no stranger to creating pieces of art that start a conversation. The artist raised eyebrows when he made a mural of Lebron James looking up at a plethora of Lakers greats sitting on top of the Staples Center. He’s also a known fan of Mac Miller, who he’s painted in the past.