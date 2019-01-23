First Look: Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight On ‘American Soul’ [Video]

Kelly Rowland Stars On “American Soul”

BET’s “American Soul” is coming. The series that follows the rise of Soul Train and stars Sinqua Walls formerly of “Power” as Don Cornelius, will also feature Kelly Rowland as Gladys Knight. In a sneak peek of the series, Gladys Knight seems frustrated with Cornelius’ idea to start Soul Train.

“I love Flip, but who owns his show? And who owns him?” says Don. “I’m talking about a national television show written, produced, and owned by black folks. I’m talking about bringing us — not whitewashed, not toned down, but us — into millions of homes, like it or not.”

American Soul premieres on February 5, 2019 at 9pm ET/PT on BET.

Guest stars will include singer and actress Michelle Williams as the legendary Diana Ross; consummate entertainer Bobby Brown plays the over-the-top Rufus Thomas; fresh off of her show-stopping role as Whitney Houston in “The Bobby Brown Story”, Gabrielle Dennis portrays Tina Turner; “Hit the Floor’s” McKinley Freeman plays Ike Turner; and singer and TV personality K. Michelle plays Martha Reeves.