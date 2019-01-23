Pure Comedy: Lil Rel Howery Channels His TSA Agent Character To Share Some Thoughts On The Shutdown [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Rel Howery Talks About The Government Shutdown
Lil Rel Howery played a TSA agent in Get Out, so it’s only right he dress up in his old uniform and give some thoughts on the current Government Shutdown.
The comedian joined Jimmy Fallon during his Tonight Show monologue to talk about the current state of the shutdown and how he feels as a fake government employee.
