Jay-Z & Meek Mill Team Up To “Transform” The Criminal Justice System
Meek Mill & Jay-Z To Announce New Criminal Justice Reform Org
Meek Mill and Jay-Z are about to make their mark on criminal justice reform, according to a new report that claims the rappers have come together to launch a new push for change.
TMZ will live stream their announcement today (Wednesday, January 23), as they’ll be holding a news conference in NYC. TMZ reports:
“The rappers are joining forces with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and others to reveal their plans to bring sweeping changes to the justice system.”
With Hov’s help, Meek Mill was released from prison last year after being locked up in 2017. The Philly native has since become the face for criminal justice reform, tweeting about his own dire situation with probation just this week:
“Major announcement coming,” he also tweeted about an hour ago. “Follow @REFORM, we’re going to transform the broken justice system.
#FightDifferent #REFORM.” Stay tuned.
