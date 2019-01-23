Jay-Z & Meek Mill Team Up To “Transform” The Criminal Justice System

Tweet #REFORM if you’re down to help us make a difference in the American criminal justice system @REFORM #FightDifferent pic.twitter.com/tNYXBCi9td — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 23, 2019

Meek Mill & Jay-Z To Announce New Criminal Justice Reform Org

Meek Mill and Jay-Z are about to make their mark on criminal justice reform, according to a new report that claims the rappers have come together to launch a new push for change.

TMZ will live stream their announcement today (Wednesday, January 23), as they’ll be holding a news conference in NYC. TMZ reports:

“The rappers are joining forces with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and others to reveal their plans to bring sweeping changes to the justice system.”

With Hov’s help, Meek Mill was released from prison last year after being locked up in 2017. The Philly native has since become the face for criminal justice reform, tweeting about his own dire situation with probation just this week:

I just wanna get off probation I been on this shit my whole adult life … 11 years of asking for permission 🤯 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 22, 2019

https://t.co/2JcOpnV9JN getting beat up by the cops like this was normal where I come from …. a cop beat me worse than this and I got charged for hurting his hand … I guess I hit his hand wit my face too hard and that was assault 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nK4UFgwruc — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 22, 2019