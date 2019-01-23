Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Allegedly Lets 11-Year Old Girl Drive Herself To School

Whole Time, A 9-Year-Old Is In The Back Seat

The police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly let an 11-year-old girl drive to school in suburban Illinois.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, multiple employees at Murphy Elementary School told investigators that they witnessed the girl stroll up to the school’s drop-off in a car on January 9.

Witnesses then saw the girl and a 9-year-old boy in the back seat get out the car. A Khalifu M. Oshodi, 31, then allegedly switched to the driver’s seat and pulled away.

Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said in a statement:

“Drop off and pickup are the busiest times of the school day. Numerous children, staff and parents are present in the drop off area. This irresponsible behavior could’ve resulted in any number of tragic scenarios.”

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Oshodi, who lives in Round Lake, Michigan. He is wanted on two counts of child endangerment and driving on a suspended license say police.

Filenko said cops have made multiple attempts to contact Oshodi but “with no success.” The vehicle that was used to drop-off the kids was rented and has since been reported to the Chicago police, according to Filenko.

Some deeper digs into Oshodi’s social media show that the two kids involved in the incident might be his children, and they might be used to providing services for their dad.

According to Metro, Oshodi posts on Facebook nearly every day and they’re often about his children. In one post ten days before the drop-off incident, Oshodi wrote:

“I don’t get how a mf say they don’t want kids. You ever wanted somethin from the fridge? But you found a comfortable ass spot ona couch! Just (shout emoji) ‘kids can one of y’all bring me some water’ these lil mf be racing like it’s a competition on who can bring daddy the best water.”

It might not be far-fetched if Oshodi requests chauffeur services for daddy as well. To do it in front of an entire school is just plain ignant.