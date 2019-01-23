Get Excited: Will Smith Says After 7 Days On Set, It’s Like He And “Bad Boys” Co-Star Martin Lawrence “Were Never Apart”

Will Smith Promotes Latest ‘Bad Boys’ Film With Martin Lawrence

Ever since we heard Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were finally reuniting for a third installment of their blockbuster cop movie series ‘Bad Boys’ we’ve been anticipating the new flick. Smith took to Instagram to share this dope video and said that things have been going great on set.

Does this get you excited for ‘Bad Boys III’?

We’re guessing that Martin is forcing Will to ration out the social media teases because the last one was back in November when they made the initial announcement.