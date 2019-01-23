Phaedra Parks Poses With Her Radio Bae After THIS Person ‘Thirstily’ Said He’s ‘For Everybody’

- By Bossip Staff
Phaedra Parks

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.Net / ATL Pics

Phaedra Parks Poses With Tone Kapone, Claudia Jordan Sparks Rumor

Phaedra Parks and her man are still going strong. Phaedra and Tone Kapone, the Chicago radio host she’s happily booed up, apparently spent some time together in L.A. and happily posed for pictures.

❣️

According to former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan however, something’s amiss. Instead of picking up the phone to call Phaedra herself, Claudia posted in TheJasmineBrand’s Instagram comments that Phaedra’s new man was “for everybody.”

Claudia claimed she was on a three-way phone call with him and one of her friends who he called “his wife’ just days before he went public with Phae.

“Mann but just days before NYE he was telling my girl SHE’s his “wife” and he loves her! Tired of biting my tongue. Matter of fact we all spoke on 3 way and he was all in. Someone tell Mr. Kapone they don’t pay the men on RHOA! Only for the reunion. Run Phaedra! He for everybody!”

Claudia Jordan

Source: Apega/WENN / WENN

That sparked a snarky response from Tone himself who said; “Not for everybody, just her.”

“Not For Everybody” Just for Her

Phaedra then added; “What he said.”

What he said 💅🏾

On an RHOA Instagram page, Phaedra also added that the “dry and thirsty” tried it.

BLOOOOOP! See Claudia’s explanation on the flip.

Claudia said she’s “old school” and a “fan of transparency.”

