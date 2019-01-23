Unangelic Nicholas Sandmann Entitledly Explains Nathan Phillips Incident On ‘The Today Show’ [Video]

SMH…

Nicholas Sandmann Speaks On Nathan Phillips Incident

The student seen smirking in that disturbing video of MAGA aligned children surrounding a Native American elder is speaking out, again. Nicholas Sandmann who previously tried to paint himself as a peacemaker to NBC News and said he stood still simply to “diffuse the situation” sucked up some airtime on “The Today Show” Wednesday.

Sandmann sat down with Savannah Guthrie and refuted claims that he’s an unangelic, ignorant, entitled, bra and instead he says he and his Cheeto approved friends were just minding their business when they became victims.

He also denied that he was smirking—-even though we all have working eyes and can clearly see his smug facial expression.

“People judged me based off one expression, which I wasn’t smirking,” Sandmann said to “Today. And they’ve gone from there to titling me and labeling me as a racist person.” “As far as standing there, I had every right to do so. I don’t – I – my position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips,” Sandmann added. “I respect him. I’d like to talk to him. I mean – in hindsight I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing.”

In case you didn’t know, Nick’s been coached by RunSwitch, a PR firm run by a former adviser to Mitch McConnell and a current adviser to a Mitch McConnell super PAC.

Nathan Phillips will be on The Today show tomorrow to tell the real sidehis side of the story.

Tomorrow on TODAY: We sit down with Nathan Phillips for his reaction to Nick Sandmann’s interview. pic.twitter.com/5QjdqX35OC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 23, 2019

That Nicholas Sandmann, he’s no angel. Right?