Marriage Boot Camp: Nia “Disrepecks” Soulja Man & Lil Mo Spits Cheatin’ Hubby Battle Raps [Video]

Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop Edition Preview

Have YOU been keeping up with this season of Marriage Bootcamp? In a preview to this Thursday’s new episode, Soulja Boy sends Nia over the edge with her mouth! Or was he the one who started it? However the case, things get out of control. Also, Lil Mo spits a freestyle to her allegedly cheating husband about getting her own side actions. Scroll down to see it!

Do you think these relationships will last?