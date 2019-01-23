Lil Mo’s Breakfast Club Appearance, Struggle Wig & Defense Of Sexual Assaulters ALL Got Dragged Back To ‘106 & Park’ Countdowns
By Bossip Staff
Lil Mo Getting Dragged To Hell
Breakfast Club had a super slow news day so they invited Lil Mo to talk about…whatever it is they wanted her to talk about. She decided to throw a ton of shade at Queen Naija but she also discussed defending R. Kelly and how she used to shield sexual assaulters from getting caught.
Seriously.
It was such a trash situation all around and twitter was more than ready to drag the holy hell out of Lil Mo. Again.
Peep the brutality.
