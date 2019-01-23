“Off White” Powder: Virgil Abloh And Louis Vuitton Are Selling A Ridiculous $2400 Couture Jenga Game

Louis Vuitton To Sell Luxury Jenga Game

Listen, we get it. When you’re one of the hottest designers on the planet you do what you want because you’re poppin’, but come the f**k on!

According to NYPost, Virgil Abloh and the folks at Louis Vuitton are planning to sell a $2400 Jenga set emblazoned with LV logos and their signature stars.

The game is made up of 54 LV monogrammed plexiglass cubes.

For $2400 those blocks better reassemble themselves when the game is over.