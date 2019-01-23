“Off White” Powder: Virgil Abloh And Louis Vuitton Are Selling A Ridiculous $2400 Couture Jenga Game
Listen, we get it. When you’re one of the hottest designers on the planet you do what you want because you’re poppin’, but come the f**k on!
According to NYPost, Virgil Abloh and the folks at Louis Vuitton are planning to sell a $2400 Jenga set emblazoned with LV logos and their signature stars.
The game is made up of 54 LV monogrammed plexiglass cubes.
For $2400 those blocks better reassemble themselves when the game is over.
