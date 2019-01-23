Punch The Clock: Teyana Taylor Finally Drops The Visual For Her Ballroom Banger “WTP” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Teyana Taylor Releases “WTP” Video
KTSE fans have been waiting VERY patiently, but it has all paid off because Teyana Taylor has finally released the music video for her ballroom anthem “WTP”!
We’re pretty sure this video is going to inspire some sort of social media challenge that will flood our timelines for weeks.
Self-expression is what it’s all about.
