Black Excellence: KeishaKnight Pulliam & Terrence J Join Comcast For Atlanta MLK Celebration

Comcast Celebrates Martin luther King Jr. Day in Atlanta

Comcast NBCUniversal celebrated the remarkable achievements of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr. during a live experiential activation at The King Center in Atlanta. At the activation, the company unveiled an exclusive digital mosaic, where guests could upload photos and videos of themselves representing what it means to keep the dream alive. Along with fellow Atlanta residents, actors, Terrence J. and Keisha Knight Pulliam, were in attendance to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

The celebration of MLK Holiday is part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s ongoing to commitment to the African-American community through programming, including Comcast’s Xfinity TV’s upcoming celebration of Black History Month with special curated content within Black Film & TV, focusing on a culturally specific TV and movie collections.