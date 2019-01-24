A Lil’ Positivity: Kevin Durant Is Opening An Education Center To Help Low-Income Students Prepare For College

KD Opens Education Center To Help Low-Income Students Prepare For College

According to Sports Illustrated, NBA Superstar Kevin Durant is using his platform in a major way, by opening an education center to help low-income students prepare for college.

KD partnered with College Track organization to establish the Durant Center Prince George’s County, Maryland to help teens better their future by assisting them in obtaining a college degree. The center will be located in Durant’s hometown of Suitland, Maryland and will focus on providing lower-income students with the assistance needed to start and finish their college education.

According to College Track’s website, their mission is to “empower students from underserved communities to graduate from college. By helping our students maximize the value of their college degree—minimize student loan debt, secure internships, and limit the need to work while in college—we prepare today’s youth to succeed in the 21st-century economy.” The initiative began last year after Durant donated approximately $10 million to start construction on the building and the project.

The Durant Center will be accessible to all students in the Washington D.C. metropolitan and will be College Track’s first establishment on the East Coast.