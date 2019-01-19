Li-Ning And CJ McCollum To Host Pop-Up Shop To Celebrate US Release Of Full Product Line

Chinese sportswear brand, Li-Ning, along with Portland shooting guard, CJ McCollum, announced today they will host a special pop-up shop in Portland, OR to unveil Li-Ning’s 2019 product line, including McCollum’s signature shoe, the YuShuai 12. This event marks the first time fans in Portland can purchase the high-performance footwear and apparel collection that has already made waves in China.

The pop-up experience will be hosted by Index, the iconic Portland sneaker shop, where the entire space will be outfitted for the unveiling of Li-Ning’s newest product offering – from exclusive footwear seen on court, to a diverse range of apparel.

The featured shoe, the YuShuai 12, is priced at $160 and will be available in very limited quantities. However, additional product seen on court this season will also be available at the two-day event in Portland’s Old Chinatown district.

The space will also host a variety of displays including game-worn player exclusive sneakers, art, and product giveaways. McCollum will be in attendance to greet fans, and introduce Portland to his line of Li-Ning products for the first time.

On Saturday the shop will open their doors at 1pm, and close at 7pm. The shop will open again on Sunday, with remaining product available at 11am.