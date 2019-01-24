You Like It? Sammie Returns From Hiatus With New Single “Times 10” Feat. Lil Baby

Sammie Drops New Single & Visual “Times 10” Feat. Lil Baby

Today, R&B Sensation, Sammie, surprised fans with the visual release of his intoxicating new single, “Times 10” feat. Lil’ Baby via Singersroom. After a two year hiatus, Sammie is back with his grown and sexy new single, and he is ready to talk about his heady new visual/song, (no pun intended), and his highly anticipated fourth studio album. Check it out here and tell us what ya think!